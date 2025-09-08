Frequent Ejaculation May Reduce Prostate Cancer Risk –Expert

The National Cancer Control Programme at the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare National Coordinator Uche Nwokwu says frequent ejaculation may help reduce the risk of prostate cancer in men.

He said this yesterday in response to viral social media claims suggesting that men needed to ejaculate 21 times a month to prevent prostate cancer. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that prostate cancer remains one of the deadliest cancers affecting men globally and continues to be a growing health concern in Nigeria.

According to the Global Cancer Observatory 2022 report, it is the most common cancer among men and the second most common overall, accounting for 14 per cent of the nation’s cancer burden. In 2022, Nigeria recorded more than 18,000 new cases and more than 11,000 deaths from the disease, making it one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among men in the country.

Late diagnosis, limited screening, and low awareness are major contributors to poor outcomes. Nwokwu explained that certain lifestyle choices, including ejaculation frequency, might contribute to reducing the risk of prostate cancer.

Citing a large-scale 2016 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, he noted that men who reported 21 or more ejaculations per month in their 20s and 40s had a lower risk of developing prostate cancer. He said the study found that those men had a 20 per cent reduced risk compared to those who ejaculated only four to seven times monthly.