Frenzy bullish movement and fear of bubble burst

This is the 5th year of sustenance of the current rally in Nigeria’s capital market, which has metamorphosed into a boom.

The trend

This current boom appeared in 2020. Despite Covid-19 then, the equities market defied sour economic fundamentals to appreciate by 50.03 per cent, with Nigerian Exchange Limited All-Share Index (ASI) advancing from 26,842.07 it opened on January 1, 2020 to close at 40,270.72 on December 31, 2020. Growth continued in 2021 with ASI appreciating by 6.07 per cent to close the year at 42,716.44 and market capitalisation at N22.297 trillion. The surging equities market again beat every postulation attendant to the penultimate election year to appreciate by 20 per cent, closing at 51,251.06 at end of 2022. Despite the nation’s high inflation, depreciating exchange rate, harsh business environment, and an economy gripped by galloping inflation which started rising steadily from 11.02 per cent in August 2019 and now trending around 27.33 per cent in November 2023. According to figures released by Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed 2023 on an impressive note, recording a stellar 45.9 per cent gain in its All Share Index (ASI). Beginning the year at 51,251.06 points, the NGX notched an exceptional growth rate of 45.90 per cent to closed the year (2023) at an alltime high of 74,773.77 points. Between January 2 and 5, 2024, the NGX All-Share Index was up by 6.54 per cent while investors gained ₦2.68 trillion in the four days of trading to close at ₦43.59 trillion.

Moves

In boom periods, investor confidence is high and no one wants to miss out on profits. Investors get carried away in their optimism, sometimes borrowing a lot of money to invest even in risky companies and ignoring warning signs. According to Investopedia, when a boom extends beyond its reasonable life or if prices extend far beyond the fundamental growth trend where buyers become irrationally exuberant, it can turn into a bubble. Bubble, in an economic context, generally refers to a situation where the price for something, whether an asset, an entire sector or market exceeds its fundamental value by a wide margin. Speculative demand rather than intrinsic worth usually fuels the inflation of prices that precipitate bubble formation. Behavioral finance theory attributes stock market bubbles to cognitive biases arising from “herd behavior” which is doing something because everyone else is; ‘Short term thinking” which is just looking at the immediate returns, or thinking that you can beat the market and time a quick exit; and “cognitive dissonance” which is only accepting information that confirms an already held belief, and ignoring anything that does not. The stock market exemplifies suspension of disbelief mostly by market participants when the spectacular price surge is occurring. It is only in retrospect, after the bubble has burst, that they are recognised in regret. The incidence of boom, bubble and burst is a cyclical feature that assaults all stock markets in the world. No market has succeeded in overcoming this phenomenon.

Back to history

Between 1999 and 2008 in Nigeria, the Nigerian Stock Exchange, now the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), enjoyed a decade long boom which peaked at All Share Index (ASI) of 66,371.20 and market capitalization of N15.64 trillion on March 5, 2008 when the bubble bursted. During any boom, stupendous fortunes are made. Many investors become convinced that stocks are a sure thing and borrow heavily to invest more in the market. In boom periods, investor’s confidence is high and no one wants to miss out on profits. Investors get carried away in their optimism, sometimes borrowing a lot of money to invest even in risky companies and ignoring warning signs.

Advice for investors

Babatunde Gabriel, an investment consultant, said there was no fear if bubble burst in sight, but the market will regulate itself. According to him, “the price can not just be going up. After a while, the market will readjust itself. And if you can cash out, fine. If you are caught in the lows, you’ll have to wait for another opportunity. “Now people are expecting the last quarter results of 2023. That could just be the trigger, and the confidence on the new administration. These is what is moving the equities market upwards. So, there is no need to panic whether the market will crash, especially when you are a longterm investor. “My advice for investors is that do not try and use a short-term fund for long-term investment. As the market is right now, it us going up, fine, but do not think of shortterm. Do not use your children’s school fees, your next house rent rent to go and pay in the market. “That could be very dangerous. Monies that are meant for something within the next two to three months might not be the idle fu d to use to trade in the market now. “The market is going up, nobody knows when it is going to turn back. The time you enter the market really matters. If you enter when everybody have finished the information, it is risky. So it is all about being careful. Ask yourself, ‘what kind of money are you bringing in? What is your is tolerance? What is your capacity to absorb shock?”

The regulator

Temi Popoola, Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group, said: “An exchange will not just want an upward-upward trajectory. Market needs to relate otherwise they get to expensive, and it becomes a bubble and nobody really wants that. But what I can assure you is that you will see more listing on the action. I can assure you that you will see a lot more activity within our portfolio because you know we are speaking actively with a strong portfolio of companies. “And when we look at the work that the government of the day is doing, under the new administration, we are quite confident that the capital market would be part of the solution to some of these problems. “We see a government that is committed to the capital market. As a matter of facts performance this year was over 48 per cent. One of the things that drove that was a very strong pronouncement by the government of the day, with very strong reform. “We expect that to carry through. We also spoke to some of the government agencies like the ministry of finance incorporated (MOFI) who has spoken very publicly as to what they will be doing with the capital market. “How the capital market will be used to rate revenue, how the capital market will be used to hold some of their portfolio companies to better governance standard. How the capital markets will be used to create liquidity for the government. Frankly speaking as I think of it is a lot more positive to be honest. “Away from that of course they are micro headwinds that would come up with any year as well, what I see next is a potential is what I called a geo sort of macro outside Nigeria’s macro that may just influence on the global emerging market place. “But frankly speaking also, when we look at it from that lens so far, this year has been quite positive. You look at the Euro bond yields on the government Dollar asset or Dollar Bonds, the Corporate Dollar Bonds, you see that are all of those also have strengthened.

Last line

“Many of these yield and interest rates today are in single digits environments, unlike the double digit returns that they had before. For all I see is painting a quite positive picture”, he explained.