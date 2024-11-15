New Telegraph

French Weapons Used In Sudan War Despite UN Arms Embargo –AI

French military technology is being used in Sudan’s brutal civil war in violation of a UN arms embargo, rights organisation Amnesty International has said.

It says the Rapid Support Forces militia is using vehicles in the Darfur region supplied by the United Arab Emirates that are fitted with French hardware as it battles the army.

“Our research shows that weaponry designed and manufactured in France is in active use on the battlefield in Sudan,” said Amnesty’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard.

French authorities have not responded to the accusations while the UAE has previously denied arming the RSF, reports the BBC.

The Galix defence system – made in France by companies KNDS and Lacroix – is used for land forces to help counter close-range attacks.

