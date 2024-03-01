French Senate Backs Enshrining Right to Abortion in Constitution

France’s upper house of parliament, the Senate, has voted overwhelmingly to en- shrine women’s right to abortion in the constitution.

The proposal, approved earlier by the lower house, the National Assembly, was backed by 267 votes to 50 on Wednesday. Abortion has been legal in France since 1974 but pressure has grown to further cement it in law.

There is concern that the right to termination is being eroded in ally nations like the US and Poland. French President Emmanuel Macron has called a special, repeat vote on Monday involving both houses meeting together away from Paris in the suburb of Versailles, reports the BBC.

If the joint session approves the constitutional amendment with a majority of at least three-fifths, there will be no need to put it to a referendum.