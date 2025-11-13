New Telegraph

November 13, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 13, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. French Relief As…

French Relief As Algeria Frees Jailed Novelist At Centre Of Diplomatic Crisis

Almost a year to the day since FrenchAlgerian writer Boualem Sansal was arrested on arrival at Algiers airport, the Algerian presidency has granted him a pardon and allowed him to leave the country.

Sansal, 81, has been at the centre of a bitter diplomatic row between Paris and Algiers and President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s decision came in response to a direct approach from German President FrankWalter Steinmeier.

The writer arrived in Germany on a military plane on Wednesday evening, reports the BBC. French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke to Sansal by phone, said France had used respect and calm to bring about his freedom. “I thank President Tebboune for this act of humanity,” said Macron.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

No Genocide In Nigeria -AU Chief
Read Next

Australia Police Arrest ‘Fortune Teller’ Accused Of Running $46m Scam