December 5, 2024
French PM, Michel Barnier, Ousted In No-Confidence Vote

France’s far-right and leftwing lawmakers joined together to vote yesterday a no-confidence motion prompted by budget disputes that forces Prime Minister Michel Barnier to resign.

The National Assembly approved the motion by 331 votes. A minimum of 288 were needed. President Emmanuel Macron insisted he will serve the rest of his term until 2027.

However, he will need to appoint a new prime minister for the second time after July’s legislative elections led to a deeply divided parliament.

MPs voted overwhelmingly in support of the motion against him – just three months after he was appointed by President Emmanuel Macron.

The PM made an impassioned speech at the end of a parliamentary debate, urging MPs not to oust him, saying France’s debt would not disappear if he was removed.

But Marine Le Pen, of the far-right National Rally and Éric Coquerel, of the radical left accused him of failing to listen to their budget concerns.

