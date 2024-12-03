French PM Faces No Confidence Vote After Forcing Through Budget

Share

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier faces a vote of no confidence in his minority government after using special powers to push through a social security budget bill without a vote by MPs.

The government is unlikely to survive the vote, which was triggered this afternoon by the radical left France Unbowed (LFI) opposition party and Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (RN). It is likely to take place tomorrow.

Despite last-minute concessions, Barnier clearly did not think he would be able to get his budget bill over the line.

The New Popular Front, an alliance of several leftwing parties, came out top against Macron’s supporters and the far right following early elections in July, reports the BBC.

The alliance was left furious by Macron’s decision to veer to the centre right by picking Barnier as his new prime minister, and promised to vote against the government.

This has meant that Barnier has until now had to rely on the RN for his government’s survival.

