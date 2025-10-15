French PM Backs Freezing Macron’s Pension Reform To Save Govt

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has told parliament he backs suspending controversial 2023 pension reforms, in the face of crucial votes of no-confidence later this week.

The changes, which raised the retirement age from 62 to 64, were seen as signature reforms in Emmanuel Macron’s presidency.

“This autumn I will propose to parliament that we suspend the 2023 pension reform until the [2027] presidential election,” Lecornu said to applause from left-wing parties.

Lecornu was reappointed prime minister last week only four days after he resigned, and needs the support of Socialist MPs in parliament if his government is to survive, reports the BBC.