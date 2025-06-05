French Open: Sinner Storms Into Semis; Gauff, Boisson Also Sail

Share

Top seed, Jannik Sinner, cruised into the French Open semi-finals with a ruthless straightset victory over Alexander Bublik, bringing the Kazakh’s remarkable run in Paris to an end yesterday.

The Italian was in imperious form and is still yet to drop a set at Roland Garros as he won 6-1 7-5 6-0. Sinner is hunting a first major title on the Paris clay having previously only gone as far as the last four, losing a fiveset thriller to Carlos Alcaraz last year.

World number 62 Bublik has enjoyed something of a career rejuvenation at the French major but shook his head and smiled ruefully as he was unable to find any answers to Sinner p i c k i n g apart his unconventional style.

Similarly, world number two Coco Gauff overcame a scrappy start to beat fellow American Madison Keys and reach the semi-finals of the French Open. Gauff won 6-7 (6-8) 6-4 6-1 under the roof on Court Phillippe Chatrier to reach her third semi-final at Roland Garros.

Both players were well below their best but Gauff eventually found her rhythm late in the second set and kicked on to dominate in the third.

Meanwhile, world number 361 Lois Boisson continued her fairytale run at the French Open with a straight-set quarter-final victory over sixth seed Mirra Andreeva.

Share