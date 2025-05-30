French Open: Sinner Advances On Day Of Upsets, Drama

Share

There were five-set thrillers, significant upsets and an emotional goodbye on day five at the French Open – but it was business as usual for Jannik Sinner.

World number one Sinner was ruthlessly efficient as he brought the curtain down on Frenchman Richard Gasquet’s career and advanced to the third round.

But while Sinner continues to be shock-proof, two of the top-20 players in the men’s draw were knocked in marathon matches.

Australian world number nine Alex De Minaur and Czech 19th seed Jakub Mensik both exited Roland Garros yesterday – and both after winning the first two sets.

De Minaur lost 2-6 2-6 6-4 6-3 6-2 to 62nd-ranked Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, a talented but often temperamental payer. Bublik will now face Portugal’s world T 200 Henrique Rocha, who surprisingly beat Mensik.

Rocha, who came through qualifying and had never won a maindraw match at a major before this year’s French Open, triumphed 2-6 1-6 6-4 6-3 6-3 against talented 19-year-old Mensik.

Share