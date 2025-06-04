French Open: Sabalenka To Face Swiatek In Blockbuster S’Final

Share

World number one, Aryna Sabalenka, will face three-time defending champion, Iga Swiatek, in a blockbuster French Open semi-final between two title contenders.

Sabalenka edged a tight quarter-final against China’s Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 on a blustery Court Phillippe Chatrier yesterday. Poland’s Swiatek then came through 6-1 7-5 against Elina Svitolina to set up a fascinating last-four encounter.

Belarusian Sabalenka replaced fifth-ranked Swiatek as world number one in October last year. The pair have met 12 times, with Swiatek leading the head-tohead 8-4 – but they have not met at a major since the 2022 US Open semi-finals.

Swiatek has won four of the past five Roland Garros titles, while Sabalenka is bidding for her first Paris trophy. “Aryna has a game for every surface, so I need to focus on myself, do the work, be brave in my shots and just go for it,” Swiatek said.

