New Telegraph

June 12, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. French Open: Djokovic…

French Open: Djokovic storms to 23rd Grand Slam

  • 1 hour ago
  • 1 minute read

Novak Djokovic showed his greatness once again by overcoming a sticky start to win a men’s record 23rd Grand Slam title with victory over Norway’s Casper Ruud in the French Open final. Djokovic, 36, was far from his best in the initial stages but his quality in a first-set tie-break laid the platform for a 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 7-5 victory. The Serb moves into the outright lead of men’s majors ahead of Rafael Nadal.

He also becomes the first man to win all four majors at least three times. Victory on the Paris clay moves Djokovic alongside Serena Williams in terms of Grand Slam titles, with only Margaret Court now standing in front of him with 24 majors. “I’m beyond fortunate to win 23 Grand Slams in my life, it is incredible,” said Djokovic, who also won the French Open in 2016 and 2021.

Post Views: 145

Read Previous

Enyimba dethrone Rivers Utd as NPFL champions
Read Next

Amokachi Endorses Adron Summer Games

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023