French Open: Djokovic storms to 23rd Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic showed his greatness once again by overcoming a sticky start to win a men’s record 23rd Grand Slam title with victory over Norway’s Casper Ruud in the French Open final. Djokovic, 36, was far from his best in the initial stages but his quality in a first-set tie-break laid the platform for a 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 7-5 victory. The Serb moves into the outright lead of men’s majors ahead of Rafael Nadal.

He also becomes the first man to win all four majors at least three times. Victory on the Paris clay moves Djokovic alongside Serena Williams in terms of Grand Slam titles, with only Margaret Court now standing in front of him with 24 majors. “I’m beyond fortunate to win 23 Grand Slams in my life, it is incredible,” said Djokovic, who also won the French Open in 2016 and 2021.