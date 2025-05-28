French Open: Djokovic Eases To Next Round, Norrie Stuns Medvedev

Share

Novak Djokovic began his latest bid for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam singles title with a commanding win over Mackenzie McDonald yesterday.

The former world number one ended his wait for a 100th ATP singles title in Geneva last week and maintained his recent upturn in form with a 6-3 6-3 win over the 98th-ranked American.

Djokovic – who turned 38 last week – has now won all 21 of the first-round matches he has played at Roland Garros. Britain’s Cameron Norrie claimed one of his best victories of the year with a five-set triumph over world number 11 Daniil Medvedev in a see-saw French Open first-round match.

Norrie had not beaten a top-20 player since January 2024 and had lost all four of his previous matches against Medvedev – including a meeting in Rome earlier in May.

The world number 81 started superbly but had to withstand a Medvedev fightback, with the Russian frequently switching from irate to dialled in as he forced a fifth set.

Norrie then battled back from a break down in the decider to win 7-5 6-3 4-6 1-6 7-5 in just under four hours. Later, Sonay Kartal joined Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter in the third round with a dominant victory over Erika Andreeva on her French Open debut.

Earlier, Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva beats Cristina Bucsa to advance – despite joking she did not like her early morning wakeup call.

