French Open: Djokovic Advances, Draper Dazed As Boisson Pulls Upset

Novak Djokovic ended Cameron Norrie’s encouraging French Open run with a straight-set victory over the Briton to reach the quarter-finals Djokovic, bidding for a standalone record 25th Grand Slam singles title, beat Norrie 6-2 6-3 6-2.

Norrie, playing in the last 16 at Roland Garros for the first time, was looking for another scalp in Paris after stunning 11th seed Daniil Medvedev in the first round.

Similarly, Jack Draper was given a reality check as world number 62 Alexander Bublik produced a phenomenal fourth-round performance to end British interest in the French Open singles.

Fifth seed Draper lost his way in a 5-7 6-3 6-2 6-4 defeat by the maverick Kazakh. The British number one was largely expected to continue his sharp rise on the clay and tee up a potential quarter-final against top seed Jannik Sinner, who played his fourth-round match later last night.

Meanwhile, World number 361 Lois Boisson pulled off the biggest shock of this year’s French Open with a stunning fourth-round victory against third seed Jessica Pegula.

The French player, given a wildcard into the main draw after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in her knee last year, came through 3-6 6-4 6-4 against the US Open runner-up.

