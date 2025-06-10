French National Found Dead In Benue Hotel Room

Share

A 67-year-old French tourist, Mr Pietier Gilles, has reportedly been found dead at a hotel room in Gboko, Headquarters of Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.

The deceased it was learnt was found dead on Saturday, at Hotel Jovina, Gboko, where he had lodged on June 6. Sources said the incident was reported to the “A” Division Police Station at about 5:45 pm on Sunday by the hotel manager, Mr Emmanuel Laha.

Laha informed the police that the tourist fell ill on June 7, but declined to be taken to a hospital. Concerned about his deteriorating condition, the hotel management brought in a medical practitioner to examine him. He was, however, discovered to have died.

According to police sources, “On receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer led a patrol team to the hotel where photographs of the scene were taken.

“The body was evacuated to the General Hospital in Gboko for preservation and autopsy.” Gilles reportedly arrived in Nigeria from the Niger Republic on May 19, 2025, traveling on a sports bicycle as part of what is believed to be a long-distance tour.

Police sources said an investigation will be conducted, and all relevant diplomatic channels are being engaged to handle the situation appropriately.

Meanwhile, spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, DSP Udeme Edet, could not be reached to confirm the incident as calls to her mobile telephone was not returned.

