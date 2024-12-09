French Embassy Set To Empower 1,500 Youths

Share

The Kano State Government has secured a project from the French Embassy aimed at empowering 1,500 youths through some agricultural development programmes to boost the economy.

The Commissioner for Higher Education, Yusuf Kofarmata, said this after defending his ministry’s budget at the House of Assembly.

He explained that the initiative, designed to strengthen the economy, would provide training and resources to young people in various agricultural sectors.

“The programme is expected to equip the participants with the necessary skills to succeed in agriculture and contribute to food security and economic growth,” he said.

The commissioner also revealed that the government had approved N100 million for the accreditation of courses at the Audu Bako College of Agricultural Development (ABCOAD), Danbatta.

Kofarmata said many long-abandoned projects from the administration of former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso were now nearing completion.

According to him, they include some key projects at the North-West University and the Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology Wudil.

