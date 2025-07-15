French Embassy In Lagos Celebrates National Day

The Consul General of France in Lagos, Laurent Favier, has celebrated the French National Day and highlighted the numerous achievements of “Team France” in Nigeria, in collaboration with its local partners.

The French National Day, celebrated annually on July 14, commemorates France’s transition from monarchy to republic. It is a symbol of national unity and a reaffirmation of the values of liberty, equality, and fraternity, which continue to guide France’s global engagements in solidarity, democracy, and multilateralism.

In his opening remarks, Favier emphasized the deepening relationship between Nigeria and France, which has witnessed significant growth through official visits in recent years, including President Tinubu’s state visit to France in late 2024 and the working visit of several Nigerian governors to Paris in April 2025.

He noted that new partnerships and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed in areas such as vocational training, creative and cultural industries, digital innovation, e-sports, student mobility, and university cooperation, all aimed at job creation and entrepreneurship.

The Consul General stated that the Cooperation and Cultural Affairs Department of the French Embassy in Lagos continues to focus on developing Nigeria’s audiovisual sector covering film, animation, documentaries, esports, and video games as well as cultural fields such as fashion, design, heritage, music, and performing arts.

Through the Création Africa programme, the Embassy supports professional training, funding for local projects, exposure to French expertise, and the mobility of Nigerian professionals to key industry events in France.

“In partnership with the French research institute IFRA, based in Ibadan, we are also exploring Nigeria’s alternative heritage through the Funds for Cultural and Creative Industries (FEF). This includes an upcoming travelling exhibition on Fela Kuti in Lagos, in collaboration with the Philharmonie de Paris,” he said.

The Embassy is also facilitating design and curatorial residencies with Cité Internationale des Arts and working to boost intellectual exchange and professional development. Many of these initiatives are implemented in close collaboration with the two Alliance Française centres in Lagos, which play a pivotal role in the city’s cultural calendar, organizing events such as Fête de la Musique and Francophonie Week.

Nigeria’s growing creative economy, especially in music and film, has placed it at the forefront of global pop culture. In line with this, Lagos will host the Création Africa Forum in October 2025, the second edition of the event, after a successful debut in Paris in 2023, which welcomed 323 African guests from 35 countries and 50 French companies.

“This expanded Lagos edition will explore new sectors including digital innovation in fashion, sound design, and special effects, with over 600 African and European participants expected, especially from younger, emerging generations,” Favier added.

The Forum aims to establish itself as a key event in the global creative ecosystem—bridging Africa’s dynamic creativity with global markets and audiences.

Favier also highlighted France’s ongoing development partnership with Nigeria, primarily through the French Development Agency (AFD), which has invested over €3.3 billion in more than 57 projects, including €800 million via its private-sector subsidiary, Proparco.

These investments, he said, support infrastructure development, education, and job creation. To date, 2.2 million Nigerians in 23 states have benefited from improved access to basic services. AFD-funded projects have enhanced drinking water access for one million people, created or supported 300,000 jobs, and reduced CO₂ emissions by 500,000 tons annually.

He cited the Omi Eko public transport project in Lagos as a standout example, aiming to provide 25 million annual passengers with a safe, reliable, and affordable water-based alternative to road transport. The project promises time savings, cost efficiency, and better quality of life such as significantly reducing travel time between Ikorodu and Marina.

France is Nigeria’s top trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa and its primary destination for French investments in West Africa, with over 60 percent of the region’s French FDI directed to Nigeria. More than 100 French companies employ over 14,000 Nigerians across sectors including oil and gas, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, logistics, technology, and microfinance.

Favier noted that these companies not only invest in industrial infrastructure and vocational training but also demonstrate a strong commitment to social impact.

He concluded by praising the work of all French government departments and affiliated organizations operating in Nigeria, including Business France, the Economic Department, AFD Group (with Proparco and Expertise France), the French Foreign Trade Advisors, Franco-Nigerian Chamber of Commerce, France-Nigeria Business Council, Promosalons, Alliance Française Lagos – Mike Adenuga Centre, Lycée Français Louis Pasteur, Campus France, and the Cooperation and Cultural Affairs Department.

“These institutions play critical roles in strengthening the ties between France and Nigeria, and we are proud to celebrate this historic day with our Nigerian partners,” he said.