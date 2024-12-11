French Court Finds Author Guilty Of Downplaying Rwandan Genocide

Share

A court in France has found French-Cameroonian author Charles Onana guilty of downplaying the Rwandan genocide.

The 60-year-old writer was fined €8,400 ($8,900; £7,000) and Damien Serieyx, his publishing director from Éditions du Toucan, was ordered to pay €5,000.

They are also required to pay €11,000 in compensation to human rights organisations that that filed the suit.

The Paris court ruled that Onana’s writings violated France’s laws prohibiting genocide denial and incitement to hatred, noting that France would “no longer be a haven for denialists”.

In just 100 days in 1994, about 800,000 people were killed in Rwanda by ethnic Hutu extremists, reports the BBC.

Share

Please follow and like us: