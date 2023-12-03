French Companies In Nigeria Pledge Job Offers For Undergraduates

French blue-chip companies in Nigeria, including Kool- boks, Total Energies and SPIE, in conjunction with other key Nigerian companies, have pledged jobs security and other social welfare for prospective French undergraduates in Nigerian tertiary institutions in a bid to explore their creativity and innovation to seek job opportunities and in touch with French companies interests in Nigeria.

The recent French-Nigerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) November “French Week” to celebrate and strengthen Franco-Nigerian business ties held at the Alliance Française in Ikoyi, Lagos had many companies with their structures and job opportunities, including Access Bank, Leadway Assurance, CFAO, YOA insurance Brokers, Lancet, Wurvicat, Allem Sarumi Nigeria Limited, Total Energies, Air France, Kool- boks and SPIE, participating in the job fair meant for various French Language students and undergraduates in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

Those who spoke at the Choose France Campaign event, included the Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad, attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Olivier Becht, Procurement Lead, SPIE, Dominic Okutue, Talent Acquisition Recruitment Manager, SPIE, Fatou Drame (Ghanaian), the Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Koolboks, Deborah Gael, and the President, Maryam Abacha American University of Niger, Maradi, Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria, Kano, Franco-British International University, Kaduna, and Canadian University of Nigeria, Abuja, Professor Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo. In his welcome speech, Becht explained that promoting the French outlook through the #MakeItIconic campaign was launched by the French government in November 2023, as an international communications campaign called “Choose France”.

He said that the campaign highlighted France’s strengths in terms of industrial and economic dynamism, innovation potential, and cultural and artistic vitality, with the aim of boosting the country’s appeal. Becht said that in a bid to promote the image of a modern and open country, the French government called upon Kylian Mbappé, Philippe Starck, Thomas Pesquet and other major entrepreneurs and personalities to get the message across to the globe. He said: “The motto of the campaign is “Make it iconic” with the idea that “choosing France is banking on boldness, innovation, the passion for expression and skill”.

There’s no doubt that this message resonates in a country like Nigeria, which is known for its dynamism, its entrepreneurial spirit and the boldness of its young people.” The French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, pointed out that Nigeria was France’s first trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa, accounting for over 20 percent of France’s trade with the region. He stated that France was among the very top investors in Nigeria, with over $10 billion in investment stocks.

“Together, the hundred or so French companies that have permanent presence in Nigeria, in a wide range of sectors, employ over 10,000 people in the country, mostly Nigerians. “French companies are not just selling French products: they are actually investing in Nigeria’s economy and creating jobs, factories, farms and vocational training centres,” he said, add- ing that “French energy majors such as Engie or Total Energies are very active in Nigeria in the solar mini-grid industry, and contribute to the electrification of rural areas and private indus- trials clusters.”