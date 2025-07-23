French Cities Impose Curfews On Children After Drug Violence

A number of French cities have imposed night-time curfews on young people, following a spate of violence linked to drug trafficking.

Nîmes in the south was the latest to bring in measures, which authorities said were meant to prevent under 16s from being “exposed to violence” and to “contain tensions”.

Additional police units will also be sent in.

Over the course of the last month several shootings – one in broad daylight – left one person dead and several injured. Last week the body of a 19-yearold man was found partially burned on the outskirts of Nîmes, reports the BBC.