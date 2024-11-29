French Band, Asa Thrill Tinubu As First Lady Presents Macron With Nigerian Calabashes

Share

The state visit of Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu to France on Thursday featured remarkable cultural and artistic highlights, celebrating Nigeria’s heritage and strengthening ties between both nations.

At a state dinner hosted in honour of President Tinubu, a French band delivered an electrifying performance of P-Square’s hit song “Taste the Money (Testimony).”

The rendition showcased the global appeal of Nigerian music, captivating guests, and depicting the influence of Afrobeats on the international stage.

Adding to the night’s entertainment, Nigerian superstar Asa performed her soulful hits, bringing a touch of home to the evening’s festivities and further showcasing Nigeria’s vibrant musical talent.

During the visit, Nigeria’s First Lady, presented French President, Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, with specially crafted calabashes.

These exquisite pieces were made from Adamawa state’s finest materials and skillfully crafted in Bauchi State, symbolizing Nigeria’s rich artistry and cultural diversity.

The visit highlights the fusion of diplomacy and cultural exchange, fostering stronger ties between Nigeria and France while celebrating the unique beauty of Nigerian music, art, and craftsmanship.

