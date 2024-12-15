French: 14 Die In Mayotte From Cyclone Chido

Share

On Sunday, no fewer than 14 lives were reportedly lost by Cyclone Chido on the French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte.

The death toll, described as provisional, According to French Interior Minister, Bruno Retailleau, could rise further as rescue efforts continue.

The cyclone, also known as Chido-25, swept through Mayotte’s densely populated shantytowns, causing widespread devastation.

Emergency services are working to assess the full extent of the damage and provide aid to those affected.

The storm is now moving toward the coast of Mozambique, raising concerns for further impacts in mainland Africa.

Authorities have issued alerts across the Southern Indian Ocean, with the cyclone’s strength and trajectory being closely monitored.

