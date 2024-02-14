Freight forwarders snub directive on container levy

The Association of Concerned Freight Forwarders and Transporters (ACFFT) has opposed the plan by the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) seeking the collaboration of freight forwarders on payment of Practitioners Operating Fee (POF) in the port. The professional fee includes N1, 000 on every imported 20- feet container and 2,000 per 40- feet container, however, lack of compliance by freight forwarders has crippled the council’s mandate as it could not generate more than 5 per cent of its target annually. Its National Coordinator, Sir Johnny Ubaka, said that the council had failed to discharge its responsibility of registering over1,000 members in the freight forwarding sub-sector. He said that members of the association had been advised to refrain from paying the POF until our concerns regarding welfare and representation are adequately addressed, adding that the freight forwarding industry was already grappling with numerous challenges and that the association would not tolerate any additional burden on its business.

However, CRFFN assured freight forwarders that it would play a lead role in pushing for the speedy refund of container deposits collected by shipping companies at the nation’s seaports, explaining that the core mandate of the council was to professionalise the freight forwarding sector by developing standards, providing education and training programmes for freight forwarders. According to the council’s Registrar, Mrs. Chinyere Uromta, CRFFN had initiated some discussions with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) in the past in a bid to address the multifaceted problems associated with container deposits stressing that the new management would explore partnership with NSC on the issue. She said that since the council had been removed from the list of agencies to enjoy government funding, it had been grappling with the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from the POF to fund the obligations and activities of the council. The registrar noted that the leadership of the council was aware of the huge outstanding remittance of the POF declarant fee to eligible associations and individuals, but assured that the challenges would be surmounted. Also, Uromta said that the council would join forces with Association of Registered Freight Forwarders of Nigeria (AREFFN) and other freight forwarding groups to tackle discrepancies in the disbursement of the Practitioner Operating Fees (POF), issuance of valid ID Cards to freight forwarders as well as other critical challenges facing the freight forwarding industry. She added that the essence of the collaboration was to address long-standing concerns within the sector in order to improve the overall efficiency and professionalism of freight forwarding services in Nigeria. The registrar called on all freight forwarders to take advantage of the opportunities by enrolling for the certification training with the council through their various associations.

Uromta noted: “The Leadership of CRFFN is aware that we have a huge outstanding remittance of this fee. The reasons were partly due to wrong account numbers submitted initially and some other challenges beyond our immediate control. We would like to assure you that efforts are in place to commence payment of all outstanding and ensure going forward, payment of this ‘gazetted’ fee as and when due. Kindly bear with us. “I will like to seize this opportunity to implore the leadership of AREFFN to further assist in registration of more members with the Council and further collaborate with us on POF payment as the proceed from the later will serve as a return on investment and will be well utilised for the purpose of continuous trainings for freight forwarders.”