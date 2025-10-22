Freight Forwarders Fret Over Rising Export Charges At Onne Port

Freight forwarders and exporters have said new charges and layers of bureaucracy at Onne Port export terminal, Rivers State have affected their businesses. They noted that new challenges being experiences by them and other port users had made export operations increasingly expensive and cumbersome.

According to Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON), the introduction of a call-up system and additional export terminal charges at the port was counterproductive to the Federal Government’s ease of doing business and trade facilitation agenda.

In a letter addressed to the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the President of the association,Otunba Frank Ogunojemite, said that the development had introduced avoidable costs to port users, despite the existence of infrastructure within the port that already ensures traffic orderliness and efficiency.

He added that the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT), which operates within Onne Port had a functioning system that effectively manages truck movement and terminal access without imposing additional charges, saying that the introduction of a new call-up mechanism was duplicative and commercially driven.

Ogunojemite stressed that a it would further increase the cost of operations for freight forwarders, truckers and exporters, explaining that the situation contradicts the Federal Government’s continuous efforts to make Nigerian ports more competitive within the West African subregion.

The president said that the imposition of extra costs and administrative bottlenecks through a poorly conceived call-up system only serves to frustrate port users and weaken investor confidence in the maritime sector. Ogunojemite said that the current system had discouraged non-oil exports, which were vital to Nigeria’s economic diversification drive, and risks pushing exporters to take their businesses to neighbouring ports in Togo, Ghana, and Benin Republic.

Ogunojemite urged the NPA to immediately suspend the new call-up system at Onne Port pending a comprehensive stakeholder consultation and cost-benefit analysis.

Also, he called for uniformity in policy implementation across all port terminals, especially in cases where existing private infrastructure already provides efficient traffic management. The president emphasised that the authority must also address the bottlenecks and multiple charges currently plaguing export operations in the port, noting that the issues had created uncertainty and frustration among port users.

Ogunojemite added that any reform in the maritime sector must be driven by inclusiveness, transparency, and broad stakeholder engagement. He said: “We firmly believe that your leadership will continue to uphold fairness, transparency, and national interest in all decisions relating to port operations.”

Ogunojemite urged NPA to involve key industry associations in future policy formulation and review processes, saying that the APFFLON remains open to dialogue and roundtable discussions with the NPA and other relevant agencies to develop workable, sustainable solutions that would enhance port efficiency without imposing undue hardship on operators.