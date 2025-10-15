Freight Forwarders Decry Bottlenecks, Trade Barriers

The National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF)’s 100 per cent Compliance Team has raised the alarm over persistent operational bottlenecks and barriers affecting trade facilitation at Nigeria’s ports.

The National Coordinator of the team, Ibrahim Tanko, said in a statement that freight forwarders were facing frustrations daily despite recent policy reforms introduced by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi. Tanko warned that the transition has come with significant challenges and financial losses.

He described the B’Odogwu platform as riddled with inefficiencies, citing frequent network failures, delays in issuing debit notes, and misrouted containers, noting that items such as pharmaceuticals and spare parts are often wrongly directed to scanning, only to be dropped for physical examination—resulting in additional costs.

Also, he criticised the difficulty in uploading Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) documentation, which he said can take weeks, further delaying cargo clearance. Tanko accused shipping and terminal operators of lobbying for increased charges at the National Assembly, despite unresolved operational delays.

He alleged that some operators impose demurrage fees even when shippers were granted free days, and warned that freight forwarders would resist any further hikes in charges. Tanko said: “We bear the brunt while making money for terminal operators.

Enough is enough.” Tanko noted that Agricultural Quarantine Service, SON, and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) were routinely holding on containers and seize goods beyond their statutory mandates. The coordinator called on authorities to urgently address these issues and prevent growing unrest among freight forwarders, especially as the new Single Window platform is set to be introduced.