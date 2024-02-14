Freight: FG opens fresh opportunities for barge operators

After rolling out regulations, the Federal Government, through the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has resolved to establish a joint task force for safety of barge operations on Nigerian waters and to create opportunities, which will enable operators to tap the N500 billion freight business in the port industry. The taskforce would be drawn from NPA, Barge Operators Association of Nigeria (BOAN) and other agencies such as Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA). Also, it was revealed that the move would enable NPA and BOAN’s safety and enforcement unit for barge operations to clamp down on illegal barge operators using sub-standard vessels to lift cargoes as well as some of the operators, who have been operating outside the rules of engagement. The idea was initiated after a meeting with the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko, by BOAN executive, saying that the joint taskforce would also sanitise non-members that take undue advantage of the sector. It was revealed that NPA and BOAN had brainstormed on how to revitalise barging activities in Nigerian ports.

According to an executive member of BOAN, Chief Daniel Eze, some of the major issues discussed in the meeting include the reduction in tariff levied on barge operations by the NPA and the need to improve on the standard of barges being used at the ports by the operators. Eze described the meeting as the most fruitful session the association has ever had with the NPA. He noted: “On NPA part, they asked us to look at the safety and the types of barges being used and the managing director also asked us to explore the Lekki Deep Seaport. We believe that we can tap into that opportunity by ensuring that we get ocean going barges because right now, the Lekki Deep Seaport are looking for ocean going barges. “We looked at the other areas to encourage and support barge operations in Nigeria, which they promised that they will look at the licencing, the process and the procedures. Equally, we are looking at having a joint task force, comprising the different enforcement agencies, including the NPA and our own safety and enforcement unit for barge operations. “We have a direction now; we know what they want and NPA knows what we want; so everybody knows the rule of engagement and what is expected from each other.” Prior to the latest resolution, NPA in its determination to enforce minimum safety standard on Nigerian waterways had mandated barge/pusher tug minimum to obtain valid certificates from NIMASA and NIWA before they could be allowed to lift containers. Annually, about one million containers are ferried by barges on Nigerian waters to off dock terminals as it cost between N400,000 and N500, 000 to ferry a container through the Lagos waterways. Worried by the substandard state of barges on Nigerian waters, the authority said in its guidelines that barge operators must obtained Certificate of Registry (CoR) from NIMASA and Certificate of Registration from NIWA. Also, it said in the guidelines that operators must obtain insurance certificate and valid NPA Pilot Exemption Certificate (PEC) before they could be permitted to ferry containers to off dock terminals.

Other requirements in the guidelines include provision of Condition Survey Report (CSR), availability of publication or equivalent procedural manuals covering pusher tug/ barge crew, company marine operations manual, local tide tables, harbour master notices to mariners, company contingency plan, company salvage manual, pilotage district information pack, Pilotage Exemption Certificate (PEC). Also, the authority explained that the vessel must be fitted with the good equipment such as compass, Marine VHF radiotelephone installation, Automatic Identification System (AIS), mobile telephone, a deck logbook or equivalent record on board, passage plan appropriate to the area and service for navigation, safety management, containers for recovered waste, emulsifiers (for deck cleaning only), fixed fendering systems in sound condition and capable of preventing metal-tometal contact with other vessels among others. According to NPA, barge operator that contravened any of the provision would have his license withdrawn after two consecutive warning letters on the same issue and would be directed to stop service indefinitely until further notice. It added: “Each operator shall submit N50 million unconditional bank bond in favour of the Nigerian Ports Authority to qualify for operation within 10 working days of submitting the acceptance letter. Payments for the services shall be in compliance with Nigerian Ports Authority’s pre-payment policy except where waiver is granted to the applicant by the managing director or his/her delegated officer.