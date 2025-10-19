FreeNnamdiKanuNow: We Didn’t Approach Court To Stop Protest – Police

CSP Benjamin Hudeyin, the Spokesperson of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), on Sunday, reacted to the news report making the rounds that the police tried to stop the October 20 planned nationwide protest, tagged #FreeNnamdiKanuNow, through the court.

CSP Hundeyin, in a press statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, said at no point did the police seek a court injunction to stop the protests, emphasising citizens’ rights to peaceful assembly.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja had refused the Nigeria Police Force’s bid to stop the “Free Nnamdi KanuNow” protest, allowing it to proceed as scheduled on Monday, October 20, 2025.

Reacting to the judicial decision, the protest convener, Omoyele Sowore, affirmed the court’s decision as a victory for civil liberties and doubled down on the scheduled protest.

Sowore said, “IG of PoliceNG Kayode Egbetokun dispatched police lawyers to sue me, in an effort to halt the FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest scheduled for Aso Rock Villa on Monday.”

Speaking via his X handle on Sunday, Hudeyin said Nigerians have the right to peaceful protest, adding that the police did not approach the court to stop the protest.

He said, “It is an inalienable right of Nigerians to protest, and we did not approach the court to stop these gatherings.

“Furthermore, the case was not adjourned to Tuesday as mentioned in some reports; it reflects a one-sided narration and lacks the depth of investigative journalism.”

Hudeyin’s comments aim to clarify the police’s position as tension concerning the protests continues to unfold.