FreeNnamdiKanuNow: Wabara Backs Sowore’s Oct 20 Protest

Human rights activist and 2023 African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has declared that the former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara, on Wednesday, threw his weight behind the October 20 protest for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

In a solidarity message personally signed and addressed to Sowore dated October 13, Wabara, who is also the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) expressed full support for the campaign launched by Sowore, demanding Kanu’s release.

According to the letter shared by Sowore via his X handle, the former Senate President said he is currently out of the country on a medical trip and would have loved to physically participate in the march.

He also commended Sowore and all those promoting the march scheduled for October 20, for their courage to rise against injustice.

The letter read, “I have been informed about the planned protest on the 20th of October, calling for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. I wish to commend your efforts and those of others who continue to speak up for justice and fairness in our country.

‘Unfortunately, I am out of the country and will not be able to join you physically on that day.

“However, please know that I am with you in spirit and in full support of every peaceful effort aimed at securing justice and national reconciliation. I wish you and all participants a peaceful and successful outing.”