FreeNnamdiKanuNow: US Embassy Warns Citizens Ahead Of Protest

Ahead of a planned protest under the banner #FreeNnamdiKanuNow scheduled for Monday in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), the United States (US) Embassy in Abuja issued a security alert to its American citizens.

New Telegraph recalls that the planned protest was announced by human rights activist and former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, on October 9.

According to Sowore, the protest will take place on Wednesday, October 20 and will be directed toward the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

This is as he described the protest as “historic” and a peaceful demonstration aimed at securing the release of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued on its website, the Embassy cautioned that the protest could lead to disruptions and potential violence, advising US citizens to steer clear of the protest areas and limit their movement across the city.

The Embassy also recommended that children stay home from school and that domestic staff who commute from outside Abuja not report to work on that day.

The Embassy also reminded US citizens to monitor local news, keep a low profile, and be alert in public places such as shopping centres, movie theatres, and places of worship.

“The US Embassy in Abuja informs US citizens that the Free Nnamdi Kanu Now protest has called for peaceful demonstrations on Monday, October 20th, 2025, in Abuja.

“There may be roadblocks, traffic congestion, and confrontations between police and protestors that could turn violent around Eagle Square and the Central Business District.

“The Embassy advises all U.S. citizens to avoid this area and to severely limit all movement throughout the city on Monday, October 20th.

“The Embassy recommends that children in Abuja stay home from school and that domestic staff who travel from outside of Abuja to stay home as well.

“Avoid areas where protests are taking place. Avoid crowds. Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests.

“Review your personal security plans and keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency,” the message advised.