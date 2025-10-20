FreeNnamdiKanuNow: Sowore, Others Flee As Security Operatives Take Over Protest Grounds

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) and organiser of the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, alongside other protesters, has escaped gunshots at the protest grounds.

New Telegraph gathered that security operatives, comprising police and military officers, took over the protest grounds at about 7 am on Monday morning, October 2025.

According to a viral video, Sowore could be seen running for his life, alongside other protesters.

The protesters intended to march to the Aso Rock Villa to demand the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra.

Recall that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) had warned the organisers against staging any protest near the Villa.