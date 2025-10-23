Nigerian human rights activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has been arrested at the precincts of the Federal High Court in Abuja by armed policemen.

The arrest was made shortly after his appearance at the court for the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

New Telegraph reports that Sowore’s arrest is coming barely three days after the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest held in Abuja on Monday, October 20.

The protest was organised to call for the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu.

