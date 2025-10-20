FreeNnamdiKanuNow: Live Bullets Were Fired At Us – Sowore

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) and Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has accused security operatives of launching an unprovoked attack on peaceful protesters during Monday’s #FreeNnamdiKanuNow rally in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Speaking on the Monday edition of The Morning Brief on Channels Television, Sowore, a publisher of Sahara Reporter, alleged that security forces opened fire shortly after the protest began at the front of the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

He also confirmed that some individuals were arrested during the incident, including Nnamdi Kanu’s younger brother and his lawyer, who were allegedly beaten before being taken to the Nigeria Police Force FCT Command.

He also alleged that a combined team of the police, army, and civil defence personnel carried out the operation. He, however, confirmed that no member of his protest team was hit by the live rounds fired.

“Eventually, they did arrest some people. I heard Nnamdi Kanu’s younger brother was arrested and beaten, and his lawyer was also arrested and beaten.

“They’ve all been taken to the FCT Command,” he said.

“There were about 10 trucks that arrived as soon as we started the protest. There was no provocation on our part, as we had promised; it was an orderly and peaceful protest.

“Suddenly, from nowhere, they started shooting at us, tear gas, and some live bullets were fired. Luckily, I don’t think anybody was hit with live bullets, but they were just shooting all around us,” he said.