Human rights activist and the 2023 Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (ACC), Omoyele Sowore has called on Nigerians to join a nationwide protest demanding the release of detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Sowore, who spoke via his verified X handle on Monday, urged citizens to take to the streets in peaceful protest despite a court order restricting demonstrations around key government areas in Abuja.

“Good morning, wherever you may be this morning, do not stop moving. Carry a sign, sing a song, make a statement!” he wrote.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that on Sunday, Sowore shared a statement welcoming participants to the protest tagged#FreeNnamdiKanuNow.

“We warmly welcome everyone who has travelled from far and wide to join the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest tomorrow. Your courage, sacrifice, and solidarity speak volumes. Together, we are writing history,” he wrote.

Sowore announced that protesters would converge in front of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, at 7 am, urging them to “come ready, come peaceful, come determined.”

He also shared a Facebook post that read, “We want to put one million people on the streets of Abuja tomorrow for #FreeNnamdiKanuNow — let’s make it happen.”