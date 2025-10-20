FreeNnamdiKanuNow: Heavy Congestion Hits Kugbo-Nyanya Expressway 

Massive traffic congestion has been reported along the Kugbo-Nyanya Expressway, a major gateway linking the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to Nasarawa State, following protest demanding the release of detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, on Monday morning.

Commuters heading into Abuja from then Kugbo-Nyanya-Mararaba axis experienced long delays as several lanes were reportedly obstructed by parked vehicles and groups who gathered for the demonstration.

Eyewitnesses and motorists said the gridlock, which began in the early hours, worsened as more people joined the movement toward the capital city, prompting security operatives to intensify patrols to maintain order.

READ ALSO:

The Kugbo-Nyanya-Aso Pada corridor, known for its heavy weekday traffic, has often been vulnerable to disruptions during security operations and protests.

Monday’s situation, however, was compounded by heightened security checks and partial roadblocks around key intersections.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the protest, but commuters have been advised to seek alternative routes or adjust travel schedules to avoid being trapped in the gridlock.

As of the time of filing this report, security personnel from the Nigeria Police Force and Civil Defence Corps were seen monitoring movements around Kugbo and Nyanya to prevent escalation and ensure public safety.