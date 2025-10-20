FreeNnamdiKanuNow: Crowd May Grow Bigger Than Nepal’s Revolution – Sowore

…Says Protest, Not Tribal, Nor Religious, Not Political

…Protesters Observe Minute Silence for #EndSARS heroes

Leader of the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow Protest, Omoyole Sowore, has warned that the protest may gain momentum in the coming days to a level that the crowd would grow bigger than what was seen on the streets of Nepal during the recent mass revolt in that country.

Addressing the protesters near the Utako District Market, Sowore said that the protest was not a tribal, religious or political issue but rather a demand for social justice.

He noted that contrary to the insinuations in certain quarters, the protesters cut across different groups in the country, adding that the generosity of Nigerians was united in the demand for freedom for Nnamdi Kanu.

“The #FreeNnamdiKanuNow is not a tribal issue. It is not a religious issue. It is not a sentimental issue. It is a social justice issue for us.

We’re not here as Ibos, Yorubas or Hausas.

In fact, if you look around, there are a lot of Igbos and there are a lot of Hausas taking part in the protest,” he said.

He lamented that while Nigerians were exercising the civic rights to protest, the police, as usual, had decided to launch unprovoked attacks on peaceful and defenceless protesters, shooting tear gas at them to scare them away.

Sowore challenged the police to deploy their arms and ammunition to parts of the country like Borno, Zamfara, Katsina and Benue and Plateau States, where terrorists and bandits have been holding sway.

“We are out on the streets to see that Nnamdi Kanu is free, and we started as early as 7:00 am. But as it is customary with our security forces, they attacked us unprovoked, and we decided that we would relocate to other parts of the city.

“We are now in Utako, and we will go around this city today until the city is shut down or they free Nnamdi Kanu. Instead of using the soldiers and the police to fight terrorism in Sambisa Forest, Zamfara, Katsina, Benue, Plateau and other places, they are using them on defenceless protesters,” he said.

Sowore reminded Nigerians of the significance of staging the protest on October 20, the exact day security operatives killed many protesters at the Lekki Tollgate during the #EndSARS protests in 2020. A minute’s silence was observed in their memory.

“You are aware that we chose today as FreeNnamdiKanuNow Rally, but we must also tell Nigerians that today is one of the darkest days in the history of Nigeria. #EndSARS Protest of 2020 is five years old today,

So, we are going to take a minute’s silence to recognise the heroes who were killed at the Lekki Tollgate for #EndSARS. May their souls continue to pursue their oppressors. Amen, he said.