Ahead of the October 20 planned nationwide protest, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has restricted human rights activist and Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (ACC), Omoyele Sowore and others from taking activities anywhere close to the presidential villa, Aso Rock, Abuja and other important national institutions.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters called on Nigerians to join him in protest for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Delivering the ruling, Justice Mohammed Umar, also asked Sowore and his associates in the protest to also steer clear of National Assembly, Force Headquarters, Court of Appeal, Eagle Square and Shehu Shagari Way, pending the hearing of the motion on notice filed by the police on behalf of the Federal Government.

In a certified true copy (CTC) of the enrolled order, signed on Saturday, Justice Umar said: “The respondents are hereby restrained in the interim from protesting in the following Areas: Aso Rock Villa or anywhere close to Villa, National Assembly, Force Headquarters, Court of Appeal, Eagle Square and on Shehu Shagari Way pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

“The court hereby abridged time within which the respondents will respond to the application on notice to cause this ex-parte order to be set aside on Monday, the 20th of October, 2025 at 9.00am.

“The order of this court together with the motion on notice be served on the respondents today, Friday, the 17th day of October, 2025.”

Justice Umar adjourned till October 20 for hearing of the motion on notice.

The ruling was on a motion ex-parte filed in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/2202/2025 filed by the police.

Listed as respondents are Sowore, Sahara Reporters Ltd, Sahara Reporters’ Media Foundation, Take It Back Movement (TIB) for the Transformation of Nigeria or any form of organisation or any other person(s) acting, either express or implied instruction or any other organisation or group with the like intention and unknown persons.

Sowore, the presidential candidate of African Action Congress (ACC) in 2019 and 2023 recently announced a planned protest to compel the Federal Government to release Kanu, who is being tried on a terrorism charge.