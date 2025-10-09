FreeNnamdiKanuNow: Atiku Backs Sowore’s Protest

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, expressed full support for the protest announced by the 2023 African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, demanding the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the human rights activist announced October 20 as the date for a protest march to demand the release of Nnamdi Kanu, assuring that it would be conducted peacefully and legally.

He also revealed that he reached out to Atiku through his team, noting that the 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s support would give significant weight to the campaign.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued on his X account, Atiku called for the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu, describing his continued detention as a “Stain on Nigeria’s belief in the rule of law.”

He wrote, “The continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remains an open sore on our nation’s conscience and a stain on our belief in the rule of law. Defying court orders that granted him bail is an abuse of power and an assault on justice.

“I, therefore, lend my voice in full support of the campaign led by @YeleSowore for his immediate release or due prosecution. We fail as patriots if we allow Kanu’s case to fester as yet another wound this nation refuses to heal.”