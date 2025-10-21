Following the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest held in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday, October 20, for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the Nigerian Police Force has confirmed the arrest of eight protesters.

New Telegraph gathered that Kanu’s lawyer, Alot Ejimakor and a relative to the IPOB leader, Fine boy Kanu were also arrested.

Speaking on the arrest on Tuesday, the Force spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin said the arrested protesters would be arraigned in court.

Hundeyin further dismissed speculations that live bullets were fired at protesters.

According to Hundeyin, the police, in line with Standard Operating Practice (SOP) fired teargas to disperse protesters who attempted to cross into the areas from where they were restricted by a court order.

READ ALSO:

“I can state categorically, authoritatively, that no live ammunition was fired. It’s very easy for people unfamiliar with the sounds to mistake the firing of tear gas for live ammunition.”

“They (those arrested) are currently at the state CID. Once we conclude investigations, they will be prosecuted,” he added.

He argued that the police obtained an order from the Federal High Court restricting protesters from accessing certain parts of the FCT and key national institutions.

The action against the protesters, according to him, was taken based on intelligence reports suggesting that the protest could degenerate into violence.

“There was a group that protested along this road some years back, and it was anarchy. We saw ambulances burnt down. We cannot allow that to happen again,” Hundeyin recalled.

Protest for the release of Kanu, sparked a sweeping security lockdown around the Presidential Villa and other parts of Abuja, causing gridlock on many roads.

The demonstration, led by the convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore, had prompted heightened security across the FCT.

By dawn, combined teams of soldiers, police officers, and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) had mounted barricades on major entry points leading into the Central Business District (CBD), paralysing vehicular movements and leaving thousands of commuters stranded.