FreeNnamdiKanu: We’re Not Part Of Sowore’s Protest – NANS

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has distanced itself from the protest organised by Omoyele Sowore, for the release of leader of Indigenous People’s of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, on October 20.

NANS at a press conference by its National President Olushola Oladoja, said the claim that the association is part of the protest is false, mischievous, and designed to drag the name of the students’ body into political controversies.

“We wish to state categorically and unequivocally that NANS is not, and will not be, part of any protest organised or influenced by Omoyele Sowore or any other politically motivated group or individual,” Oladoja stated. He added that NANS believes in the rule of law, due process, and peaceful engagement.

“We understand that the matter concerning Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a legal issue currently before a competent court of law, and it would therefore be inappropriate, unlawful, and irresponsible for NANS to take a partisan position or mobilize any form of protest on a matter before the judiciary,” he stated.

He alleged that the protest was politically motivated, and therefore, has nothing to do with NANS. Oladoja said: “We advise him and his co-travelers to stop using the name of NANS to give credibility to their politically driven agenda.