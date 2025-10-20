FreeNnamdiKanu Protest Records Non-Compliance In Ebonyi  – Police

Ebonyi State Police Command has declared that no form of Free Nnamdi Kanu protest was recorded in any part of the State.

The State Police Public Relations OfficerJoshua Ukandu, made the declaration in Abakaliki the capital city while briefing newsmen on measures adopted to forestall any break down of law and order.

He said that the command was ready to provide adequate security to all residents living in the State.

The PPRO assured Ebonyi residents that the Command was ready to carry out its mandate of protecting lives and property.

“Currently no protest happened in Ebonyi State, however we made deployments across the state to make sure that people go about their lawful duties without fear”

“Our operatives were already out as far as 5.30 am this morning, we have gone round , patrolling the state to assure residents that their lives were safe”

In a related development, the State Commander of Ebonyi State Neighbourhood Watch Prince Nwenyi Victor Chibouyi, has reiterated that the agency was committed in ensuring that the State was peaceful.

He said that the agency was in the streets doing their normal duties in compliance with the directive given by the Department of State Security Service (DSS) banning illegal gathering.

The Commander noted that the State has remained generally peaceful and would continue to be so.

It would be recalled that a nationwide protest was organized by a Human Rights Activist and former Presidential Candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore, calling for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Nnamdi Kanu, 57, a British-Nigerian citizen, has been detained since 2021 on terrorism charges.

His supporters say his imprisonment was politically motivated, pointing to multiple court rulings that have ordered his release all ignored by authorities.