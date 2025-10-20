A face-off is imminent between security operatives and the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protesters following plans by the organisers to march to the Presidential Villa on Monday, October 20, to pressure the Federal Government to release Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), from custody.

The protesters made this remark despite the Federal High Court in Abuja having issued an interim order restraining the organisers from protesting near the Villa, the National Assembly, and other key government institutions.

The organisers remain defiant, vowing to stick to their original plan of a peaceful convergence in the Federal Capital Territory and a march to Aso Rock Villa.

The Director of Mobilisation for the Take It Back Movement, Damilare Adenola, affirmed that the protest would go on as scheduled, both in Abuja and simultaneously in the South-Eastern states of the country.

The nationwide demonstration for the immediate and unconditional release of the IPOB leader was endorsed by the opposition parties.

New Telegraph recalls that Nnamdi Kanu is being detained on charges of terrorism, treason, and incitement, among others.

The Federal Government alleges he advocated for Biafra’s independence through controversial means, including inflammatory rhetoric on social media and Radio Biafra.

IPOB was declared a terrorist organisation in 2017. Kanu fled Nigeria in 2017 while on bail, leading to his re-arrest in Kenya in 2021. His extradition from Kenya sparked controversy and legal debates.

Many argue Kanu’s detention is political persecution, while others see it as a lawful prosecution.

Kanu’s health condition has been a point of contention, but a recent medical evaluation declared him fit for trial.

The Federal Government is apprehensive over the rally, particularly with its scheduled date coinciding with the fifth anniversary of the October 2020 #EndSARS protest that culminated in the alleged Lekki massacre.

Asked if the protesters would take their grievance to the seat of power as planned, Adenola said, “Nothing shall discourage us! Marching peacefully anywhere in the country is our constitutionally guaranteed right. Nothing can derogate it,” Adenola stated.

“There is no going back on our resolve to fight this inhumane, illegal and strongman act scripted to promote the erosion of our rights, and the capture of whatever remains of our criminal justice system.”

The plan of the organisers to march on the Presidential Villa directly contravenes an interim injunction granted by Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The order, issued on Friday, followed an ex parte application filed by the Nigeria Police Force on behalf of the Federal Government.

“The truth is that protesters are always coordinated in this country; it is the police who usually disrupt this peace,” he argued.

“The police are the ones who should ensure that they don’t provoke protesters. They should abide by the laws and rather protect protesters.”

He further confirmed that the organisers had deployed a “large number of lawyers on standby” to assist protesters who might be arrested or detained.