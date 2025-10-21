FreeNnamdi KanuProtests: Workers, Residents Stranded As Security Operatives Block Abuja Entry, Exit Points

Workers and other residents coming into the city centre of Abuja were stranded yesterday as security operatives blocked all major entry and exit points, in what appeared to be measures to check the activities of protesters mobilised by Rights Activist, Omoleye Sowore to demand the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

It was reported that as early as 7am, most of the entry points to the city centre were heavily militarised by armed military men and other security agents, making free flow of traffic difficult. Most workers and residents had to trek long distances as commuter vehicles avoided many routes due to the heavy presence of armed security operatives.

Sowore, who is also the convener #RevolutionNow and a presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), had mobilised members of different civil society groups and other Nigerians to march through the streets of Abuja and other major cities, to demand for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB.

The situation in Abuja, particularly the Nyanya-Kugbo and Kubwa Expressway axis of the roads, were chaotic as they were completely taken over by armed security operatives. New Telegraph observed also that some strategic places within the city centre, like the Eagle Square, Millennium Park, Unity Fountain, the National Human Rights Headquarters were all blocked in anticipation of the protesters.

The demonstration, led by Sowore, also enjoyed the support of Kanu’s lawyer, Barr Aloy Ejimakor and other notable individuals who defied several security checkpoints to Maitama district, around the NCC office, but were later tear-gassed by security operatives.

The protesters were seen carrying different placards and chanting “Free Nnamdi Kanu Now”. While the protesters warned security officers against the use of teargas, such warnings, however, fell on deaf ears as moments later, the crackle of gunfire sent the crowd fleeing in different directions for safety.

Sowore, who took to his heels after his group was teargased by security operatives said: “He had to run for safety to live and fight another day!” A mild drama also ensued shortly, when another group of counter protesters emerged around the Central Area district.

Some of the counter protesters were seen waving the Nigerian flag, with music playing in the background, while others held placards with the inscription, ‘No Pressure to the Rule of Law’. And in another development, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, has called for disciplinary action against Ejimakor, one of the lawyers representing Nnamdi Kanu for joining protesters demanding the release of Kanu in Abuja.

In a post on X yesterday, Onanuga said he spotted Ejimakor among a “small group of protesters” mobilised by activist Omoyele Sowore. “I wonder what Mr. Ejimakor was thinking when he decided to join this shambolic protest,” Onanuga wrote. “As a lawyer, he should be aware of the principle of sub judice, particularly in relation to the ongoing treason case before the court.

“The prosecution has concluded its case, and it is now incumbent upon Mr. Ejimakor and the other lawyers to mount a strong defence for Kanu.” Onanuga accused the lawyer of abandoning his professional duty in favour of “extra-legal tactics” aimed at influencing judicial proceedings.