FreeNamdiKanuNow: Pandemonium As Militarized Over Sowore’s Group

There was palpable pandemonium in almost all parts of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) as the convener #RevolutionNow and former Presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore mobilizes members of different civil society groups to march through the streets of Abuja and other major cities, to demand for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra ( IPOB).

As early as 7 am, most of the entry points to the city centre were heavily militarised by the armed military men and other security agents, making it difficult for the free flow of traffic.

Particularly, the Nyanya-Kugbo and Kubwa expressway axis of the roads was completely taken over by armed security operatives.

New Telegraph also observed that some strategic places within the city centre, like Eagle Square, Millennium Park, Unity Fountain, and the National Human Rights Headquarters, were all blocked in anticipation of the protesters.

The demonstration, led by rights activist Omoyele Sowore alongside Kanu’s lawyer, Barr. Aloy Ejimakor, who defied several security checkpoints to maintain the district around the NCC office, were tear-gassed by security operatives.

Chanting “Free Nnamdi Kanu Now”, the protesters also warned security officers against the use of teargas. Moments later, the crackle of gunfire sent the crowd fleeing in different directions for safety.

Details later…