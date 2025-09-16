Freedom Party Week 2025 Unveiled By Órüpézá Festival In Lagos

Director of the Órüpézá Festival, cultural expert Edi Lawani, has said that celebrating culture is a vital investment in Nigeria’s future.

In a statement on Tuesday in Lagos to unveil Freedom Party Week 2025, Lawani emphasized that festivals not only preserve heritage but also drive tourism and economic growth.

“As Nigeria grapples with questions of cultural diplomacy and soft power, Órüpézá Festival may well be showing the way: that to celebrate culture is also to invest in the future. Festivals are more than fleeting spectacles; they are cultural testaments to memory, identity, and aspiration,” he said.

The Órüpézá Festival, which returned in 2024 in partnership with Freedom Park Lagos, is fast emerging as one such cultural testament. Freedom Party Week 2025 is scheduled to hold from September 28 to October 1, positioning Lagos as a hub where heritage and contemporary expression meet in dynamic dialogue.

Lawani recalled that the 2024 edition, themed “Celebrating Freedom, Art, and Unity,” drew over 15,000 participants and transformed Freedom Park into a vibrant mix of music, art, cuisine, and conversation.

He noted that the choice of Freedom Park as anchor venue carries deep symbolism.

“Once a colonial prison, the site has evolved into a sanctuary for memory and creativity, a living metaphor of transformation. Órüpézá embodies this spirit—turning history into a gathering point for resilience, freedom, and identity,” he said.

According to Lawani, what distinguishes the festival is its commitment to cultural freedom—treating heritage as dynamic rather than static, where tradition can dance with the modern and history can inspire new forms of expression.

The 2025 edition will feature cultural parades, fashion showcases, live concerts, film screenings, panel discussions, and a curated marketplace of artisans and culinary innovators.

“Órüpézá is not just a festival; it is a reclamation of narratives, an assertion that African culture is dynamic, youthful, and globally resonant. Freedom Party Week 2025 deepens that vision inviting communities to celebrate, question, and reimagine culture together,” he added.

Organizers project that attendance in 2025 may surpass 20,000 visitors, ranging from local enthusiasts to international tourists.

“For Lagos, it is both an economic opportunity and a cultural calling card reinforcing the city’s reputation as a creative capital. For the public, it is a reminder that festivals remain a stage where identity is negotiated and freedom is performed,” Lawani concluded.