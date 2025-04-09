Freedom Park Set For Major Renovation As Lagos State Announces Funding Support

Share

Freedom Park, Lagos’ iconic cultural and heritage centre, is set for a significant transformation following the Lagos State Government’s commitment to funding its long-overdue renovation.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to preserving and revitalising one of the city’s most beloved public spaces.

Originally built on the site of the historic Old Broad Street Prison, Freedom Park has become a cultural landmark since its inception in 2010.

It has served as a hub for artistic expression, heritage preservation, and creative enterprise, hosting numerous concerts, art exhibitions, literary events, and festivals that have enriched Lagos’ cultural landscape.

However, years of continuous use, coupled with the economic impact of the post-COVID-19 era, have taken a toll on the park’s infrastructure.

Wear and tear have become evident across various facilities, and the need for upgrades is pressing to ensure that Freedom Park continues to serve as a premier venue for arts, culture, and recreation.

Proposed renovations and upgrades

The planned interventions, designed to restore and enhance the park’s functionality, include: Amphitheatre Upgrade Artistes Residency; Members Lounge Upgrade; Freedom Park Museum Upgrade; Rooftop Restaurant & Lounge; Art Gallery; Solar Power & Sustainable Energy Solutions; Children’s Playground; Recording Studio – Providing a space for musicians and content creators; Additional Toilets; Skate Park;

Aquaponics Farm – Introducing sustainable food production practices; Pond Filtration and Equipment Upgrade; Conversion of a Molue into a Library/Meeting Room; Environmental and Ambience Lighting Upgrade; Repairs to Central Water Supply;

Audio-Visual Equipment Upgrade; Canopies for Food Court; Replacement of Interlocking Flooring; Landscaping Enhancements; Repainting of Buildings – Restoring the park’s visual appeal; New Food Court Furniture – Upgrading dining spaces; and Backup 150KVA Generator – Ensuring uninterrupted power supply.

Implementation and Timeline

Total Consult, the original designers and builders of Freedom Park, has been invited to submit proposals for the phased renovation, which is expected to take place over a period of 6–8 months.

The project will be executed strategically to minimize disruptions while ensuring a timely and efficient transformation.

A Brighter Future for Freedom Park

This renovation marks a new chapter for Freedom Park, ensuring it remains a dynamic space for arts, culture, and leisure in Lagos.

With this investment, Freedom Park will continue to provide a world-class environment for creatives, history enthusiasts, and visitors of all ages.

