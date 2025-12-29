New Telegraph

Freedom Online Publisher, Akinadewo Loses Son

Washington Oluwagbenga, son of the Publisher of Freedom Online, Gabriel Akinadewo, is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that he passed away on Sunday, December 28, in Lagos at a private hospital after a brief illness.

Washington only recently completed his university education in a private university in Lagos and was preparing to proceed on his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) one-year programme in January.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

It was further gathered that Washington, who studied Information Technology, has been buried.

