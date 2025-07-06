Freedom, Capital Key To Our Success – Brown

Seplat Energy Plc, Nigeria’s leading independent energy company, has attributed its continued success in the country’s energy sector to two key factors: Freedom to Operate within host communities and strategic Access to Capital.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Roger Brown, made the disclosure at the 2025 NOG Energy Week Conference held in Abuja, during a panel session titled “Harnessing Africa’s Energy Shift – From Acquisition to Optimisation.”

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the company’s Director of External Affairs & Social Performance, Chioma Afe, and Manager of Corporate Communications, Stanley Opara, Seplat’s model for community engagement and investor transparency has been central to its achievements.

Brown said Seplat’s success stems from a long-term approach to stakeholder engagement and shared prosperity.

“A very clear way of engagement is what Seplat Energy and other indigenous players bring to the table. Shared prosperity is very important. Freedom to Operate has been our success, and this is the substance of our community engagement model,” he said.

Speaking on the drive and potential of Nigeria’s indigenous energy sector, Brown emphasized the abundance of talent and determination to add value and improve national fortunes.

“The sector is thriving and full of incredible talents committed to delivering value. When we completed the Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) acquisition last year, we were ready. This confirms our long-term commitment. The assets are prolific in oil and gas, and we will continue to develop and optimise them.”

On access to capital, Brown explained that Seplat treats capital as a partner and ensures full transparency in its dealings.

“When we look at capital, we explore all available sources. For us, capital is a partner, and in that partnership, everything is disclosed. This full transparency is critical to our success.”

While acknowledging that global access to capital has become increasingly difficult, Brown stressed that business stability and sound governance structures help attract investment.

“Beyond acquiring assets, it is essential to set aside adequate funding for their development. Seplat Energy has been able to redeploy capital to drive growth and optimize its operations. There is capital to develop these assets, and indigenous companies are showing that it can be done.”

In recognition of its leadership and outstanding performance, Seplat Energy was honoured with the “Indigenous Company of the Year” award by the organisers of the 2025 NOG Energy Week. The award was received on behalf of the company by Okechukwu Mba, Director of New Energy.