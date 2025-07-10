Free Tuition Boosting Technical Education –Minister

The Minister of Education Olatunji Alausa yesterday said the free tuition in Federal Government Technical Colleges has increased enrolment in the schools from 7,546 in 2024 to 29,260 in 2025.

Speaking at the release of the 2025/2026 National Common Entrance Examinations (NCEE) and Selection/Placement of students into the Federal Technical Colleges (FTCs) in Benin, Alausa, represented by the Director of Technology and Science Education Adenike Olodo, said technical education faced low enrollment until the recent measures that were taken by the Bola Tinubu administration.

He said: “We have faced persistent challenges of low enrolment in our Colleges due to the perennial apathy of parents and society towards Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). “However, with the free tuition initiative of the government for students of FTCs, societal acceptance of TVET is gaining more ground.

“Our FTCs must therefore offer well-articulated and targeted programmes of study for the acquisition of skills, assessment, and certification to fulfil government expectations and meet public demand” The minister added:

“It is imperative to remind this gathering that, as you conduct this selection exercise, you should bear in mind the approval of the transitioning of FSTCs to FTCs at the 2025 Extraordinary National Council on Education (NCE) meeting.”