Free Speech And Social Media Enemies

Analysis of the 2023 general election showed significant roles by social media and influencers. This is remarkably different from what obtained four years earlier, in the 2019 election, which had minimal impact from these sources.

Social media in the form of modern online platforms have become part of everyday life. They enable individuals with computers and smartphones to create content, share information, and communicate with others virtually.

With advances in telecommunications and technology, these platforms have a broad and distant reach. Social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, LinkedIn, and Pinterest have become effective instruments utilised by people to disseminate their messages.

Influencers leverage them to promote products, services, and ideas. The applications vary in usefulness, as in form.

Various social media influencers specialise in music, fashion, travel, beauty products, fitness and diverse areas of endeavour. Through the vehicle of social media, they advertise both new and established products and services, enhancing public awareness.

Many sufficiently trust these influencers and whatever products and ideas they endorse. The staying power of social media platforms lies, among others, in their effectiveness as tools for sharing information, global connectivity, community building, and selfexpression.

The entry of social media and influencers into the political arena, especially before, during, and after the 2023 general election, however, calls for deeper reflection and analysis.

While social media and influencers play an identifiable role in advertising products, the extent of their influence on shaping political narratives and awareness remains debatable, more so as the acquisition of a smartphone or laptop easily elevates one to the status of a social influencer.

Of course, there are grades and categories of social influencers. Free speech is the hallmark of a free and ordered society.

Social media has, without doubt, enhanced the power and prestige of free speech to deepen democracy and accountability.

Unfortunately, it has also opened a Pandora box. Now, individuals with a smartphone or laptop can create content, manipulate videos and send messages capable of leading to the breakdown of law and order.

Currently, there is anxiety regarding the use of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015 against journalists, social media users, activists, or tigers.

There is also concern over employing Criminal Defamation Laws against journalists and social media users. Unpacking the problems and challenges is difficult, as they strike at the core of free speech in a democratic society.

It is a notorious fact that freedom has its limits and parameters. Constitutional provisions of free speech also provide for derogations. In other words, free speech must be used responsibly.

This essentially accounts for the training of journalists on ethics and professionalism. Hence, owning a smartphone or computer does not equate to being a journalist.

Journalism requires training and ethics. Many trained journalists adhere to specific professional standards before reporting events.

When they err, their organisations and regulatory agencies hold them accountable. Social media influencers, tigers, or activists are on a different plane. They operate independently. They

are masters of their craft, deciding what to write and whom to target. Sometimes, they stray into complex areas and muddle things.

Occasionally, they report events inaccurately, causing apprehension among the public. Sometimes, they defame individuals to attract traffic to their sites.

They may also engage in breaking news when, in fact, there is nothing to break. In this terrain, sensationalism becomes the order of the day, and trampling on the reputation of others means little or nothing. That is where we are.

It has become urgent and important to find the right balance between free speech and responsibility. Does someone with a smartphone or a computer have the license to defame another person?

What remedy should, or is available to the aggrieved individuals? Of what use are the Criminal Defamation Laws in some states of the Federation in protecting free speech and dealing with its enemies?

Is the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015 the antidote to the abuse of free speech? There is also the civil or common law remedy of defamation and libel.

How pungent has this been? Section 323 of the Criminal Code Cap 36, Laws of Anambra State, 1991 defines defamation thus: “Defamatory matter is a matter likely to injure the reputation of any person by exposing him to hatred, contempt, or ridicule or likely to damage any person in his profession or trade by an injury to his reputation.

Such matter may be expressed in spoken words or any audible sound or words legibly marked on any substance whatsoever, or…”

Section 24 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015 provides that a person who knowingly or intentionally sends a message or other matter by means of computer systems or network that is grossly offensive, pornographic or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character or causes any such message or matter to be so sent, or he knows to be false, for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience, danger, obstruction, insult, injury, criminal intimidation, enmity, hatred, ill will or needless anxiety to another or causes such a message to be sent, commits an offence under the Act and is liable on conviction to a fine of not more than N7,000,000.00 or imprisonment for a term of not more than three years or both.

It also provides that a person who knowingly or intentionally transmits or causes the transmission of any communication through a computer system or network to bully, threaten or harass another person, where such communication places another person in fear of death, violence or bodily harm to another person; containing any threat to kidnap any person or any threat to harm the person of another, any demand or request for a ransom for the release of any kidnapped person, to extort from any person, firm, association or corporation, any money or other thing of value, or containing any threat to harm the property or reputation of the addressee or of another or the reputation of a deceased person or any threat to accuse the addressee or any other person of a crime, to extort from any person, firm, association, or corporation, any money or other thing of value, commits an offence under the Act and is liable on conviction to various terms of imprisonment ranging from 10 years or a minimum fine of N25,000,000.00, imprisonment for a term of five years or a minimum fine of N15,000,000.00.

Some states have abolished Criminal Defamation, leaving aggrieved individuals with the option of a civil remedy.

The Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015 is a federal legislation and can be activated. But is civil remedy adequate in the face of criminal defamation?

Must the law accord and protect malicious posts aimed at destroying people by not allowing those involved to face the consequences of their actions?

Should the same protection accorded to journalists who are guided by standards of professional ethics be extended to social media warriors and tigers chasing clout and attracting traffic to their sites for pecuniary gains?

While defamation is both a tort and a crime, a person aggrieved by any defamatory publication has the right to pursue an action for civil remedies, including damages.

Are civil remedies adequate in such circumstances and can criminal defamation be said to derogate from a democratic society in the present circumstances of the rise of social media and Artificial Intelligence?

While the use of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015 should be monitored and minimised, the laws regarding Criminal Defamation and Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015 must be upheld to address the impunity of social media warriors and tigers.

Some social media ‘influencers’, ‘warriors’, and ‘tigers’ remain anonymous. Many use fake names and lack restraint in their disinformation campaigns.

The only possession some have of their names is their smartphones. For this category, the remedy of civil action cannot mitigate their impunity.

Some of them are enemies of free speech and their activities derogate from the tenets of a democratic society founded on the rule of law. There is need for a balance and restraint, in the ultimate interest of the society.

