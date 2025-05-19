Free Public Education: Haitian Student Graduates As Electromechanical Engineer At UNNE Now Inspires Thousands As Social Media Influencer

Share

He came from Haiti with a clear goal: to pursue a quality university education. Today, Joseph John Smith has not only achieved that dream by graduating as an Electromechanical Engineer from the National University of the Northeast (UNNE) in Argentina, but he has also become a recognized social media influencer, sharing his journey as a migrant, student, and professional.

He currently lives in Resistencia, Chaco, drinks mate, is a passionate River Plate fan, and speaks fluent Spanish. His inspiring story has resonated with thousands of people not just in Argentina and Haiti, but throughout Latin America.

“I thank God and this beautiful country for giving me the opportunity to study for free,” he posted on social media after receiving his diploma.

From Haiti to Argentina: A Life-Changing Decision

Joseph arrived in Argentina more than seven years ago, looking for educational opportunities that were out of reach in his home country. “In Haiti, studying at university is extremely expensive, and the only public university accepts only 200 students a year. It was nearly impossible,” he recalls.

He learned about Argentina’s free public universities from a cousin who was already studying there. “I told my mother, and she said she would support me. That decision changed our lives.”

A New Beginning in Resistencia

Joseph arrived in Resistencia in 2012. During his first year, he worked as a cook to support himself. In 2013, he began studying engineering at UNNE. “The first couple of years were tough due to the language barrier, but my professors and classmates were very patient and always willing to help.”

He especially highlights the support of the Student Center, who assisted him throughout his academic journey. “They were always there—not just for me, but for any student facing challenges.”

Influencer with a Real Story

Today, Joseph is not only a professional engineer but also a digital content creator who shares his everyday life, study tips, motivation, and experiences as a migrant. His platforms have become a source of inspiration for thousands:

TikTok: @ingjosephjohnsmith (500K+ followers)

YouTube: @johnenargentina (150K subscribers)

Instagram: @ingjosephjohnsmithing (12K followers)

Facebook: @asijohn (86K followers)

Mate, Chipá, and Perseverance

Throughout his university life, Joseph built strong friendships, found a partner, and embraced local traditions. “I love chipá, rice with tuna, and of course, mate,” he says with a smile. He also became an avid supporter of River Plate.

Just a few days ago, he completed and defended his final thesis on the drying process of fruits and vegetables. His family watched the presentation live from Haiti via social media. “It was an emotional moment. I felt their presence despite the distance.”

Dreams That Don’t Stop Here

Joseph plans to pursue a postgraduate degree in Medium and High Voltage and is looking for job opportunities either in Argentina, Canada, or Europe. “Engineering is universal—it has no borders. I’m ready to validate my degree wherever I go and continue growing.”

Determination and Gratitude

The path was not easy. “In my third year, I almost quit because I failed a subject four times. But I kept trying and passed it on my fifth attempt.”

His philosophy is simple: never go into an exam without being 100% prepared.

In a recent interview with #RadioUNNE, he reflected:

“When I graduated, I thought about everything this country invested in me to help me succeed—and it’s a lot. That’s why I want to give back, not only by being a good professional but also by helping others through my content and wherever life takes me.”

Share